Canning did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Canning tossed just 69 pitches in his season debut last Wednesday, but he appeared to be untethered in reaching 100 pitches in his second outing. The right-hander was stung by a two-run Aaron Judge homer in the first inning; however, those were the only runs he allowed, and he didn't give up any additional extra-base hits. Canning didn't pitch in the majors last year, so it was uncertain what his role would be coming into 2023. He may be solidifying a spot in the rotation with two respectable starts during which he has allowed a combined four runs while posting an 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 frames.