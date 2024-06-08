Canning (2-6) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 6.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Astros.

Canning picked up his second quality start in a row, but he's lost both of those starts due to a lack of run support. The right-hander has allowed four runs over his last 13 innings, though he hasn't exactly been dominant with a 6:3 K:BB in that span. He's now at a 4.65 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 47:26 K:BB through 69.2 innings over 13 starts. Canning is projected for a road start versus the Diamondbacks his next time out.