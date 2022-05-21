Canning (back) will visit a specialist on Monday and may require surgery, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Canning has been dealing with back issues dating back to last July. He suffered a setback during spring training but was throwing in April and May before getting set back yet again. His outlook doesn't appear to be particularly good if surgery is on the table, though a clearer sense of his return timeline should become clearer early next week.
