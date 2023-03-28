Canning and Tucker Davidson are battling for a role as the Angels' sixth starter, Adrian Garro of MLB.com reports.

The two hurlers have been battling it out throughout the spring, and Canning has put up better numbers, posting a 1.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 13.2 innings versus Davidson's 5.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB across 17.1 frames. One thing working in Davidson's favor, however, is that he is out of minor-league options while Canning is not. Whichever pitcher wins the competition may not see action in a starting role right away, as Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Tuesday that the team is "going to take it day by day, but there's a possibility that sixth spot maybe we don't use it right off the bat ... and if we don't use him right off the bat, he's in the bullpen and provides length there," per Garro.