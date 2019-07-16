Canning lasted just 1.1 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Monday, giving up three earned runs on two hits, striking out two and walking six as the Angels eventually came back to win 9-6.

The 23-year-old couldn't find the strike zone in this contest, as he issued a season-high six free passes before getting chased from the game after tossing 50 pitches. It was the second straight start in which he's been roughed up, as Canning was tagged for six earned by the Rangers in the last start. He's seen his ERA jump from 3.79 to 4.75 over that stretch, although his 1.19 WHIP and 71:23 K:BB remain respectable. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, which is scheduled for a Saturday road matchup against the Mariners.