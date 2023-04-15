Canning will stick in the Angels' rotation and make his next scheduled start, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Canning made his 2023 debut Wednesday against Washington, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four batters over five innings. The start was his first in the majors in over a year, as his 2022 campaign was wiped out due to a back injury. The Angels were off the following day, but that won't result in the team skipping Canning's turn in the rotation. The right-hander figures to face off against the Yankees in New York his next time out.