Canning (elbow) will throw Saturday as part of his medical tests, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Canning underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed UCL issues, and while the exact ramifications aren't yet known, the right-hander will be examined by team doctors while throwing Saturday in order to further determine the severity of the injury. A timetable to return hasn't been established, and it's unclear whether Canning will be available for Opening Day.