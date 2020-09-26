Canning won't start Sunday's game against the Dodgers as previously scheduled with the Angels eliminated from the playoffs, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Halos playoff hopes were alive, albeit slim, until Friday, and they'll now shut down the 24-year-old rather than risk potential injury during the last game of the season. Canning posted a 3.99 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB over 56.1 innings (11 starts) this season, and he should enter 2021 with a secure spot in the team's starting rotation.