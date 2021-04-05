Canning won't start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Canning was warming up in the bullpen during Sunday's game against the White Sox, so Dylan Bundy will step in as the starter on normal rest Tuesday. The Angels have a day off Wednesday, but Canning will make his first start of the regular season on the road against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
