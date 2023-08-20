Canning (7-4) earned the win over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 3.1 innings.

Chase Silseth started the contest for the Angels but couldn't get through the fourth inning, giving up three runs in that frame and five overall. Canning entered with two on and two out and got Randy Arozarena to ground out to end the threat, then tossed three more innings, during which he gave up just one run on a Jonathan Aranda solo homer. Canning looked good in the outing, racking up 10 swinging strikes among 52 pitches and punching out five Rays. It was the second straight time that he has thrown in long relief since being activated from the injured list Aug. 13, though it's not clear if that will be the norm for him moving forward or if Canning will eventually move back into the rotation.