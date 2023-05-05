Canning (2-0) earned the win over St. Louis on Thursday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Canning fell behind when he gave up two runs in the first inning, but the Angels' offense put up 11 runs over the following three frames to give him a comfortable lead. The right-hander was tagged for a three-run homer in the fourth and allowed two baserunners in the fifth before he was relieved in the sixth. By most measures, this was Canning's worst start of the campaign -- the five runs he allowed were a season high while the three punchouts were his lowest so far -- though it's a positive sign that he managed to hang on for five innings and pick up his second straight win. Canning has gone at least five frames in each of his four starts this season.