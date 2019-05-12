Canning (1-1) allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and four walks across 4.2 innings to take a loss against the Orioles on Sunday.

The four walks certainly didn't help, but three home runs crushed Canning's chances of a win Sunday. While Canning struggled during his other two starts this season, neither home runs nor walks were an issue. Canning is 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 19 strikeouts versus six walks in 14.1 innings this season. Canning will likely start again if Andrew Heaney (elbow) remains on the injured list next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories