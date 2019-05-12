Angels' Griffin Canning: Yields three homers in loss
Canning (1-1) allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and four walks across 4.2 innings to take a loss against the Orioles on Sunday.
The four walks certainly didn't help, but three home runs crushed Canning's chances of a win Sunday. While Canning struggled during his other two starts this season, neither home runs nor walks were an issue. Canning is 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 19 strikeouts versus six walks in 14.1 innings this season. Canning will likely start again if Andrew Heaney (elbow) remains on the injured list next week.
