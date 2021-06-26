Canning allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings in Friday's loss to the Rays. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

All three runs against Canning scored in the first innings, including a two-run single by Austin Meadows. After that, he rolled through four scoreless innings with four punchouts. He's allowed five earned runs over his last three starts, lowering his season ERA to 4.95 through 60 innings. Canning is lined up to face the Yankees on the road next week.