The Angels recalled Zuniga from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

With Patrick Sandoval (elbow) hitting the 15-day IL, Zuniga will join the Angels active roster for the first time since suffering a pectoral strain in early April. In four appearances with Los Angeles, Zuniga logged a 7.20 ERA and wasn't much better at Salt Lake, posting a 7.36 ERA in 7.1 innings. Still, he figures to be an option in the back end of the Angels bullpen.