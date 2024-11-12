The Angels designated Zuniga for assignment Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Travis d'Arnaud, who was signed to a two-year deal Tuesday. Zuniga, 26, posted a 5.09 ERA and 12:8 K:BB over 17.2 innings this season while notching a pair of saves.
