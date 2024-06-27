The Angels optioned Zuniga to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
Zuniga will end up being the Angels' roster casualty as the team promotes Davis Daniel from Triple-A to start Thursday's game versus the Tigers. Zuniga allowed one run in two innings during his latest stint in the majors, bringing his ERA down to 6.43 through seven innings.
More News
-
Angels' Guillermo Zuniga: Called up by Halos•
-
Angels' Guillermo Zuniga: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Guillermo Zuniga: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Guillermo Zuniga: Out with pectoral strain•
-
Angels' Guillermo Zuniga: Grabs first career save•
-
Angels' Guillermo Zuniga: Earns bullpen spot•