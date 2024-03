Zuniga earned the final bullpen spot on the Angels' roster, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Zuniga gave up seven earned runs over 9.2 innings during Cactus League play, but he will remain in the majors to begin his first season with the Angels. The right-hander spent most of last season with the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate, accumulating a 7.63 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 30.2 frames. His command issues will almost certainly cause him to pitch exclusively in low-leverage situations.