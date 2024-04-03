Zuniga picked up the save Wednesday against the Marlins, recording a strikeout over three perfect innings.

After struggling in his last appearance, allowing three runs in one inning versus the Orioles, Zuniga turned in an impressive bounce-back performance in Miami, throwing three perfect innings to close out a 10-2 victory and earn the first save of his MLB career. Zuniga's made just five appearances in the big leagues over the past two seasons with Anaheim and St. Louis -- he struggled to a 7.63 ERA across 30.2 innings in Triple-A last year. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely remain a low-leverage option for the Angels going forward.