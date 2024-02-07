The Angels acquired Zuniga from the Cardinals on Wednesday in exchange for cash consideration.

Zuniga allowed one run over two innings during his brief time with St. Louis in 2023 and held a 7.63 ERA and 37:20 K:BB over 30.2 frames at Triple-A Memphis. The 25-year-old has a big arm but also major control problems. Zuniga will compete for a spot in the Angels' bullpen.