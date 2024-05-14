Zuniga (pectoral) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Angels' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, recording two outs while striking out one and allowing one hit.

Though he didn't issue any walks, Zuniga was a bit wild in his first rehab outing, as he hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Given that he's been on the shelf since April 8 with a right pectoral strain, Zuniga will likely require a handful of appearances at multiple minor-league affiliates before he returns from the 15-day injured list.