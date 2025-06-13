Angels' Gustavo Campero: Activated and sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels activated Campero (ankle) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake City.
Campero has been on the shelf since he tweaked his left ankle May 6. However, he's been reinstated from the injured list after a brief rehab assignment. The 27-year-old will yield his spot on the active roster, going back down to Salt Lake City, where he's slashing .339/.400/.509 in 126 plate appearances this season.
