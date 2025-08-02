Campero went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run during Friday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

Campero has had a tough season this year, starting out with just four hits in his first 19 games, but his bat has started showing signs of life lately. The 27-year-old has four hits and four RBI in his last four games, and has brought his OPS up to .622 in his second MLB season.