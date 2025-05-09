The Angles placed Campero on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 7, due to left ankle inflammation.

Campero injured his ankle during a plate appearance against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, and the injury is severe enough to warrant a stint on the 10-day IL. The Angels recalled Matthew Lugo from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide depth in the outfield for as long as Campero is sidelined.