Angels' Gustavo Campero: Losing out on starts to Teodosio
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
After a stretch of six consecutive starts during which he went 4-for-17 with a home run and three stolen bases, Campero will now head to the bench for the fourth contest in a row. The Angels still have an opening in their everyday outfield while Jorge Soler (back) is on the shelf, but interim manager Ray Montgomery has been prioritizing Bryce Teodosio ahead of Campero, largely due to the superior defense that Teodosio provides in center field.
