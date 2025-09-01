default-cbs-image
The Angels transferred Campero (ankle) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Campero suffered a significant high left ankle sprain in mid-August and is now officially done for the remainder of the season. He should have a relatively normal offseason and compete for a roster spot in 2026. Campero has slashed only .202/.272/.346 over parts of the last two seasons for the Angels.

