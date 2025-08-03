Campero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Campero will head to the bench after he had started in right field in each of the last six games while going 4-for-17 with a home run, three stolen bases and four RBI. With Mike Trout (illness) back in the lineup after a two-game absence and occupying the designated-hitter spot, the Angels won't have room in the starting nine for Campero while Taylor Ward, Bryce Teodosio and Jo Adell make up the Los Angeles outfield from left to right.