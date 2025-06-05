Campero (ankle) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday.

Campero has been on the injured list for nearly a month due to inflammation in his left ankle. Now that he's been cleared to return to a competitive setting, it shouldn't be too long before he's activated off the IL. However, since the 27-year-old went down with an injury, the Angels have recalled Matthew Lugo and returned Mike Trout from the IL, so Campero may not have a path to playing time with the big club once he's healthy.