Angels' Gustavo Campero: Suffers leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campero was carted off the field after suffering a left leg injury during Monday's game against the Dodgers, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Campero made an attempt to catch a ball that sailed over the fence and crashed hard into the outfield wall. He was unable to walk off under his own power. The severity of Campero's injury is unclear at this time.
More News
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Losing out on starts to Teodosio•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: On bench after six straight starts•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Hits homer in loss•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Swipes two bags Monday•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Gustavo Campero: Sent down to minors•