default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Campero was carted off the field after suffering a left leg injury during Monday's game against the Dodgers, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Campero made an attempt to catch a ball that sailed over the fence and crashed hard into the outfield wall. He was unable to walk off under his own power. The severity of Campero's injury is unclear at this time.

More News