Campero went 2-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases in a 6-4 victory versus the Rangers on Monday.

Campero got the start in right field and was productive near the bottom of the order, notching his first multi-hit game of the season. The 27-year-old also flashed his speed with a pair of thefts, both of which came in the sixth inning. Campero was promoted from Triple-A on Saturday and has started each of the Angels' past two contests, so he could be in line for semi-frequent work in the outfield while Jorge Soler (back) is on the injured list.