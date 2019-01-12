Robles agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Robles saw his salary increase from six to seven digits after posting a 3.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 56 innings a season ago. He figures to be utilized as one Los Angeles' top arms during the 2019 campaign after avoiding an arbitration hearing.