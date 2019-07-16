Robles picked up the save against the Astros on Monday, working around one hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and close out the Angels' 9-6 victory. He struck out two and walked none.

It was another smooth effort for the 28-year-old, who logged his 14th save in 16 chances. Robles has grabbed hold of the primary closer role for the Angels thanks to his 2.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB through 44.2 innings, and he should continue to see the majority of the action in save opportunities during the second half of the season.