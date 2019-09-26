Robles (5-1) gave up two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two through one inning to take the loss against the Athletics on Wednesday.

With a one-run lead in the ninth inning, Robles allowed a two-run home run to give him a blown save and the loss. The 29-year-old hadn't blown a save since Aug. 21 and had a 1.17 ERA since June 1 coming into this appearance. Robles has a 2.48 ERA with 75 strikeouts through 72.2 innings.