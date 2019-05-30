Robles allowed two runs on three hits, including a home run during a blown save against the Athletics on Wednesday.

The inning couldn't have started much worse for Robles, who yielded a home run and then a double to the first two batters while holding a two-run lead. The next batter reached on a single, and then Robles allowed a sacrifice fly that tied the game. Robles has recorded four saves in May, but he also has two blown saves in his last three outings. He is 2-0 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 25.1 innings this season. Robles is also 6-for-8 in save chances.