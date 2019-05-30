Angels' Hansel Robles: Blows second save of season
Robles allowed two runs on three hits, including a home run during a blown save against the Athletics on Wednesday.
The inning couldn't have started much worse for Robles, who yielded a home run and then a double to the first two batters while holding a two-run lead. The next batter reached on a single, and then Robles allowed a sacrifice fly that tied the game. Robles has recorded four saves in May, but he also has two blown saves in his last three outings. He is 2-0 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 25.1 innings this season. Robles is also 6-for-8 in save chances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.