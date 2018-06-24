Robles was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Robles had been claimed off waivers from the Mets on Saturday. The Angels will hope he pitches better on the west coast than he did on the east, as he recorded a 5.03 ERA in 19.2 innings for the Mets this season after stumbling to a 4.92 ERA last year. Jose Miguel Fernandez was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

