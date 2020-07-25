Robles (0-1) was charged against the A's on Friday after allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and a walk while striking out two across 1.1 innings.

Robles came into the ninth inning with Angels trailing by one and delivered a scoreless frame. He then returned in the 10th after the A's evened the score, 3-3. Unfortunately, Robles struggled this time around, hitting Ramon Laureano with a pitch, then striking out Matt Chapman before walking Kris Davis and loading up the bases thanks to the new MLB extra inning rule, which places a batter on second to start extra innings. Robles was then replaced by southpaw Hoby Milner, who gave up a grand slam to Matt Olson on his first pitch. Despite the loss, Robles is locked in for the closer role in Anaheim.