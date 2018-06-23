Robles was claimed off waivers by the Angels and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Robles was previously designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday and was quickly scooped up by the Angels to provide some organizational depth. He appeared in 16 games for New York this season, posting a 5.03 ERA and a 23:10 K:BB across 19.2 innings. Look for him to eventually work his way up to the big leagues in the coming weeks, especially with the amount of injuries the Angels' staff has accumulated. In a corresponding move, Rene Rivera was transferred to the 60-day DL (knee).