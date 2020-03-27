Robles has benefited from increased confidence and an ability to "be himself" since joining the Angels, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

"I don't think he was comfortable in his own skin in New York, for whatever reason. But he is comfortable now. You see the smile on his face. You see it in his delivery. The confidence is there," said pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who was Robles' manager with the Mets before joining the closer in Los Angeles prior to this season. Robles broke through with a solid campaign in his first season with the Angels in 2019, racking up 23 saves while posting a 2.48 ERA (2.88 FIP) and 75:16 K:BB across 72.2 innings. He'll open the season as the Angels' closer despite a rough spring during which he gave up three runs and seven hits in four innings while striking out six in Cactus League play.