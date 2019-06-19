Robles secured the save Tuesday at Toronto with one strikeout while not allowing a baserunner in the ninth inning.

Robles had no issues versus the top of the order Tuesday as he delivered 11 of his 16 pitches for strikes. The 28-year-old hasn't allowed a run in his last eight appearances with a 8:1 K:BB, and overall is 11-for-13 in save opportunities.

