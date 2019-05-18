Robles tossed a clean ninth inning to pick up the save Friday against the Royals.

Robles forced three groundouts to shut the door on the Royals in the 5-2 victory. Even with Cody Allen off the injured list, it looks like Robles may continue handling closing duties. Through 22 appearances, the right-hander has yet to blow a save and holds a 3.60 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB ratio.

