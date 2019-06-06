Robles (3-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to pick up the win against the A's on Wednesday. He surrendered one hit and one walk while striking out one.

The right-hander was called upon in the eighth inning after Ty Buttrey allowed two runs to tie the game. Robles threw a wild pitch that allowed Buttrey's runner on third to score, giving the A's a 9-8 lead. The 28-year-old then walked Khris Davis but got Stephen Piscotty to line out to end the inning. In the ninth, Robles allowed a leadoff double to Robbie Grossman but sent the next three batters down in order. Dustin Garneau took advantage in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off double to score Brian Goodwin and lift the Angels to victory. Serving as the Angels' primary closer, Robles has seven saves with a 3.77 ERA and 1.01 WHIP through 30 games.