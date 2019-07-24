Robles pitched one inning against the Dodgers on Tuesday and gave up one run on two hits and a walk to earn the save.

Robles entered the game having pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings but surrendered a run on a walk followed by a double and a sacrifice fly. He then gave up a pinch-hit single to Enrique Hernandez and would have allowed another run -- and suffered his third blown save of the season -- if not for a perfect throw from right field by Kole Calhoun to gun down Cody Bellinger at the plate and end the game. Despite the shaky appearance, Robles has a firm grasp on closing duties for the Angels, compiling 15 saves in 17 chances while posting a 2.70 ERA and 46:12 K:BB in 46.2 innings.