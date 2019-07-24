Angels' Hansel Robles: Ekes out 15th save
Robles pitched one inning against the Dodgers on Tuesday and gave up one run on two hits and a walk to earn the save.
Robles entered the game having pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings but surrendered a run on a walk followed by a double and a sacrifice fly. He then gave up a pinch-hit single to Enrique Hernandez and would have allowed another run -- and suffered his third blown save of the season -- if not for a perfect throw from right field by Kole Calhoun to gun down Cody Bellinger at the plate and end the game. Despite the shaky appearance, Robles has a firm grasp on closing duties for the Angels, compiling 15 saves in 17 chances while posting a 2.70 ERA and 46:12 K:BB in 46.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal