Robles pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the White Sox on Saturday en route to his 20th save of the season.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Robles retired Yolmer Sanchez, Ryan Goins and Tim Anderson in order on 17 pitches. The saves have been few and far between lately -- this was just his fourth save since the calendar flipped to August -- but Robles has pitched brilliantly when given the opportunity. He would seem to have locked down the closer job for 2020.