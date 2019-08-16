Robles recorded a two-out save against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and a strikeout in the 8-7 victory.

With one out, Robles came into the ninth inning to replace Trevor Cahill, who had given up a pair of runs to cut the Angels lead to 8-5. The White Sox got to Robles right away with a two-pitch, two-run home run by Welington Castillo, making it a one-run game. The right-hander then put the tying runner on base by allowing a single to Yolmer Sanchez. Luckily, Robles stifled the threat with a fielder's choice out and a strikeout to finish things off for good. The 29-year-old now has 17 saves this season with a 2.98 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.