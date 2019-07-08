Angels' Hansel Robles: Limits damage in non-save situation
Robles covered two scoreless frames in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Astros in 10 innings, working around three walks and a hit 35-pitch appearance.
With the All-Star break on tap, manager Brad Ausmus had no qualms about having Robles work longer than he normally would in the series finale in Houston. The Los Angeles closer was pressed into action in a tie game in the bottom of the eighth and was able to escape a bases-loaded, no-out mess to end the Houston threat. He proceeded to load the bases again in the bottom of the ninth but ultimately came away unscathed after striking out Tyler White for the final out of the frame. He'll carry a 2.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 12-for-14 success rate on save chances into the second half.
