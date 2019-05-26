Robles (2-0) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings, but picked up the win in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Robles did blow the save after losing control of the 1-0 lead he entered with, but the Angels answered with a pair of runs to walk off, leaving him with an unexpected win. The closer has a 3.86 ERA and 0.94 WHIP, with Saturday's sloppy outing accounting for his first blown save of the season. Robles has five saves and 25 strikeouts over 23.1 innings.

