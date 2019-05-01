Robles walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Ty Buttrey tossed a scoreless eighth inning in front of him, but it remains to be seen whether that will be the usual arrangement for the Angels' high-leverage duo moving forward. Robles, who had only three career saves coming into the year, now sports a 3.21 ERA and 17:5 K:BB through 14 innings.