Robles worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Cody Allen has pitched Monday and Tuesday and was unavailable, but somewhat surprisingly it was Robles, and not Ty Buttrey, who got the call in his place. The former Met has certainly earned the opportunity, though, posting a 2.70 ERA and 10:1 K:BB through 6.2 innings with a win and two holds as well as the save. Robles remains a part of the Angels' set-up crew for now, but if something were to happen to Allen, the 28-year-old could be the next man up on a more permanent basis.