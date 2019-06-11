Angels' Hansel Robles: Navigates trouble to notch save
Robles worked around a pair of base hits to toss a scoreless ninth inning and notch his eight save in Monday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.
Robles allowed back-to-back singles to Russell Martin and Chris Taylor to lead off the ninth, but buckled down and coaxed a lineout from Enrique Hernandez followed by a double-play ball off the bat of Joc Pederson to end the threat. The right-hander has thus far shown the ability to limit damage via home runs (0.91 HR/9) and walks (6.8 percent rate), which should be enough for him to keep seeing the majority of the Angels' save chances.
