Robles is not available to pitch Sunday after pitching two days in a row, but manager Joe Maddon has not changed him out of the closer role yet, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. "Robles will not pitch today after two in a row," Maddon said. "If, in fact, I wanted to do something like that (remove Robles as the closer), I would not tell you guys first."

Maddon's quote is obviously not a confirmation that Robles will keep the job, either. And it's not comforting that he won't announce a role change before it happens. In fact, even if someone else gets the save chance on Sunday, we're not guaranteed of a role change.