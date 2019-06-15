Robles struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Rays.

The righty converted his 10th save in 12 opportunities and has not given up a run in seven appearances in June. The 28-year-old has a fine 3.24 ERA and 1.05 WHIP along with a 32:8 K:BB.